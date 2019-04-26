Another sleeping rocker recalled after 5 infant deaths

The deaths in both sleepers occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. The sleepers are soft padded cradles that rock or vibrate to help put babies to sleep.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that anyone who bought the Kids II sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher by contacting Kids II.

The recall covers all models of Kids II sleeping rockers, which were sold for between $40 and $80.