Tax season turns prime time for identity thieves

He has some tips to avoid falling prey to identity thieves.

“The first thing you want to do is file early. The quicker you get your return in and it’s a legitimate return, well that prevents the scammers from filing a fraudulent return using your tax number down the road,” said Mirau.

He said not to rush to file your taxes. You’ll need all of your proper documentation.

The IRS will not contact people via email, text message or social media. Mirau said the IRS will send a letter, make a phone call or pay you a house visit if they want to contact someone.

When e-filing taxes, Mirau recommends having security software with firewalls and anti-virus programs.

The best defense against identity thieves is getting a tax return as close to zero as possible.

Mirau said it will put more money in your paycheck.

The deadline to file your taxes is on April 15.

