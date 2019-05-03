The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6% | KOB 4
Advertisement

The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6%

The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6% Photo: MGN Image

AP
May 03, 2019 10:21 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the April jobs report (all times local):

Advertisement

8:30 a.m.

Hiring jumped in April as U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs, a strong gain that suggests businesses have shrugged off any concerns the economy may slow this year.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate fell to a new five-decade low of 3.6%, though that drop partly reflected an increase in the number of Americans who stopped looking for work. Average hourly pay rose 3.2% from the previous year, a healthy gain though unchanged from the previous month.

April's figures show that solid economic growth is still encouraging robust hiring, nearly a decade into the economy's recovery from the Great Recession. The expansion is set to become the longest in history in July. Businesses say they are struggling to find workers, but have taken a range of steps to fill jobs, including training more entry-level workers, loosening educational requirements and raising pay.

___

12:05 a.m.

U.S. employers are expected to have delivered a solid month of job growth in April, buoyed by a resilient economy that has confounded concerns that 2019 would begin with a slowdown.

Economists have forecast that employers added 181,000 jobs in April and that the unemployment rate stayed at a low 3.8%, according to data provider FactSet. It would follow a 196,000 job gain in March and would roughly equal the average monthly gain for the first three months of the year.

Another decent hiring gain would highlight the economy's steady health just months after many analysts had expressed fear that growth was poised to weaken and a recession might soon occur.

Credits

AP


Updated: May 03, 2019 10:21 AM
Created: May 03, 2019 06:32 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Advertisement




Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6%
The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6%
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant