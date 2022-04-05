White House to extend student loan pause through August | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

White House to extend student loan pause through August

FILE - Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a visit with first lady Jill Biden to Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022. The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was confirmed by an administration official familiar with the White House's decision-making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) FILE - Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a visit with first lady Jill Biden to Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022. The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was confirmed by an administration official familiar with the White House's decision-making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) |  Photo: AP

By COLLIN BINKLEY and ZEKE MILLER
Updated: April 05, 2022 12:10 PM
Created: April 05, 2022 11:58 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House's decision-making.

Student loan payments were scheduled to resume May 1 after being halted since early in the pandemic. But following calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House plans to give borrowers additional time to prepare for payments.

The action applies to more than 43 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, according to the latest data from the Education Department. That includes more than 7 million borrowers who have defaulted on student loans, meaning they are at least 270 days late on payments.

Borrowers will not be asked to make payments until after Aug. 31, and interest rates are expected to remain at 0% during that period.

The extension was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Elementary students accidentally eat marijuana candy at school
Elementary students accidentally eat marijuana candy at school
Amid high gas prices, state lawmakers consider sending checks to all New Mexico taxpayers
Amid high gas prices, state lawmakers consider sending checks to all New Mexico taxpayers
Doorbell video shows homeowner handcuffed in home invasion
Doorbell video shows homeowner handcuffed in home invasion
Is maple syrup the new green chile in New Mexico?
Is maple syrup the new green chile in New Mexico?
A closer look at violent suspects on GPS monitors
A closer look at violent suspects on GPS monitors