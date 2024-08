Here's a test of a product that claims to fix your loose drywall anchors in just three minutes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’ve ever had a drywall anchor fall out, you know it leaves a giant hole but WETNFIX promises to secure it in minutes.

Does it work, though? Danielle and Joey tested it out in this week’s DIY Friday with Danielle.

Click here to see more DIY Friday with Danielle segments.