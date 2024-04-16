Love 4 Pets: April 16, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two pals hoping to make your home their home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pals who want to make your home their home!

First, we have Joy Boy, a very good boy!

Joy Boy is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix. Just look at that smile! You can tell he’s full of joy and ready to spread a little happiness to your family.

Joy Boy is at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, we have Raider.

Raider is a 1-year-old Catahoula mix who is ready to raid your heart. He has a lot of energy and loves the outdoors. He will make the perfect hiking buddy if you love to hit the trails.

Raider is at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.