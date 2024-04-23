Love 4 Pets: April 23, 2024

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets in the Albuquerque metro who want to make your home their home!

First, we have Honey.

Honey is a three-year-old tan lab mix. She is loveable and playful and lives up to the name because she is oh-so-sweet. She is always up for a good game of fetch and will bring you endless joy and laughter.

Meet Honey at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, we have Mazy.

Mazy is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She already knows how to sit and is working on her skills on a leash. She is looking for a new family so she can show off those skills.

Meet Mazy at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

