Love 4 Pets: April 23, 2024
We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets in the Albuquerque metro who want to make your home their home!
First, we have Honey.
Honey is a three-year-old tan lab mix. She is loveable and playful and lives up to the name because she is oh-so-sweet. She is always up for a good game of fetch and will bring you endless joy and laughter.
Meet Honey at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).
Next, we have Mazy.
Mazy is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She already knows how to sit and is working on her skills on a leash. She is looking for a new family so she can show off those skills.
Meet Mazy at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).
We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.