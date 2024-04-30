Love 4 Pets: April 30, 2024

We'll showing our Love 4 Pets with two pals looking to make your home their home!

First up, we have Chacha!

Chacha

Chacha is a 4-year-old boxer mix. She’s very friendly, energetic and playful. She’s the perfect dog to have run around the yard with the kids and play a game of fetch.

Chacha is also unique because she understands commands like “Sit” in Spanish. Find Chacha in Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, meet Arno!

Arno

Arno is a 7-month-old pit bull terrier mix. He’s great on a leash and loves to go on walks and meet new people. He’s also great with other dogs.

Arno would make the perfect addition to your family. You can meet Arno at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.