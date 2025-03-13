Love 4 Pets: Elmer from Bernalillo County animal shelter

This pup has multi-colored eyes and loves playing fetch or giving cuddles to make friends.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Elmer has been waiting for over 100 days to find his fur-ever home and you can bring him into yours!

Elmer is at the Bernalillo County animal shelter. He loves making new friends by playing fetch or giving cuddles. He is very playful and food-focused so you know the way to his heart.

Elmer is always ready for new adventures. You can meet him at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center: