Meet Lily in a purr-ito, Tyrant, Nalu, Leo and Modelo here!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with your pets, so see if you recognize Lily in a purr-ito, Tyrant, Nalu, Leo and Modelo here!

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.