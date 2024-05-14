Love 4 Pets: May 14, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who are up for adoption here in the metro!

First, meet Jason:

Jason

Jason is a 1-year-old lab mix. You can he has a million-dollar smile and a personality to match. He’s full of energy and is ready to brighten up your home.

Next, meet Savannah:

Savannah

Savannah is a 2-year-old lab mix. She is good on a leash and loves a walk around the neighborhood. When you get back home, she’ll cuddle up on the couch with you.

You can meet Savannah and Jason at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

