Love 4 Pets: May 28, 2024

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets in the Albuquerque metro who want to make your home their home!

First, meet Black Jack.

Black Jack

Black Jack is a five-month-old lab mix who will make the perfect adventure buddy. He needs a family that will take him on a regular walk. Along with being great on walks, Black Jack is also a smart boy and a good training candidate.

If you’d like to bet on Black Jack, meet him at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, meet Punkin.

Punkin

Punkin is a 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix. Punkin is a sweet bundle of joy who loves leisurely walks and treats, of course. She has a heart of gold and is patiently waiting for a family to live out her golden years with.

Meet Punkin at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.