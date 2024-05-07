Love 4 Pets: May 7, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets looking to make your home their home.

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two fellas up for adoption in the Albuquerque metro!

First, we have Cola!

Cola

Cola is a 2-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. He’s great on a leash and will be by your side the entire walk. He also knows how to sit.

If you’re looking for a good hiking buddy, Cola is the perfect match!

Next, meet Pudding!

Pudding

Pudding is a 2-year-old terrier mix. He is certainly sweet, living up to the name, and loves to give kisses. Pudding is house-trained and gets along well with other dogs. However, they still recommend you introduce other doggos to him first.

You can find Cola and Pudding at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.