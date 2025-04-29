We're showing our Love 4 Pets with Cross My Paws Animal Rescue, who brought a couple of dogs that want to make your home their home.

First up is Tootsie, who was recently the mascot of the match for the New Mexico United.

There’s also Sammy, who is an 8-year-old white American Bulldog mix. He’s easy to walk, friendly, affectionate and gentle.

Sammy would love a mellow household where he could get lots of hugs, cuddles and kisses. You can meet Sammy at Albuquerque’s Eastside Shelter.

Next up is Julius. He is a 2-year-old, brown, Staffordshire mix. Julius is a sweet, shy little guy. He takes his time on a walk, stopping to sniff every interesting scent along the way.

With his love for exploration, he would make an excellent hiking or running partner. Julius would thrive in a family with older children. If he could be a good fit for your family, you can visit him at Albuquerque’s Westside Shelter.