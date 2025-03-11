Love 4 Pets with Harvey, Jake

You can meet Harvey at the Eastside Animal Shelter. and Jake at the Westside Animal Shelter.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pals from city shelters in Albuquerque.

First up is Harvey.

Harvey is a four-year-old black Alaskan Husky mix who is a gentle giant. He loves walks and is pretty good on a leash for such a big boy. Harvey knows “come” and “sit” and he takes treats very gently.

You can meet Harvey at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, we have Jake.

Jake is a two-year-old bully mix. He is a favorite of volunteers who say he is very mellow, gentle and social. He loves to have his ears rubbed (and how could you not!?) and give kisses.

Jake has been at the shelter since October so he’s more than ready for a fur-ever home.

Meet Jake at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).