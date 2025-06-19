Love 4 Pets with Rusty from Bernalillo County shelter

Rusty is full of love and looking for a fur-ever home. Here's how you could provide that for him.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Love 4 Pets with Bernalillo County features Rusty, who is a four-legged marathoner with a heart as big as his stride.

When Rusty is not on a run or walk, he loves to cuddle.

If you think Rusty would be a good fit in your home, visit the Bernalillo County Animal Care Resource Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.