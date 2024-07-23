Miss New Mexico USA visits UNM Children’s Hospital

Miss New Mexico visited patients as she gears up to compete in Miss USA.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The newly-crowned Miss New Mexico, Mackenzie Sydow, visited UNM Children’s Hospital, to greet patients there the other day.

Sydow earned the honor last month. The Albuquerque native is in the final days of preparation for the Miss USA competition, which will take place August 4.

Miss New Mexico stopped by our studio to talk with us a couple weeks ago.

