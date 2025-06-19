Mom’s Morning Out: Cynthia, Andrea, Kari and Shelly

The three moms and their non-mom friend share a special bond that grew when Cynthia was faced with tragedy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mom friends come in unexpected ways, including personal tragedy – as was the case of Cynthia Miera and Andrea Lerner.

Cynthia’s dad worked with Andrea’s husband at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia’s dad died in the line of duty in 2010 after semi-truck hit him head-on at Gibson and Carlisle.

While grieving, Cynthia felt the love of the law enforcement community, including Andrea.

Kari and Shelly joined for breakfast and are newer friends from work and life.

