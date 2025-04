In this week's Mom's Morning Out, KOB 4 sits down with three generations for breakfast at Blake's Lotaburger.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s safe to say folks in New Mexico can agree on one thing, starting your day with a breakfast burrito means it’s going to be a good day.

In this week’s Mom’s Morning Out, KOB 4 sits down with three generations for breakfast at Blake’s Lotaburger.

See the Mom’s Morning Out in the video above.