True Heroes: Logan Fleharty

As people evacuated Ruidoso in the wake of the Salt and South Fork Fires, Logan Fleharty stayed to check in on neighborhoods – homes and animals even – that people had to leave behind, giving residents a beacon of hope.

Hear Logan’s story and why he is one of our “True Heroes” in the video above.