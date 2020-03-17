2 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 23 | KOB 4
2 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 23

2 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 23

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 17, 2020 10:25 AM
Created: March 17, 2020 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two more people have received a positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).

The latest cases include:

  • A Taos County man in his 50s
  • A Santa Fe County man in his 40s

The New Mexico Department of Health reports more than 1,000 people have been tested for coronavirus. 

Including the cases above, New Mexico now has a total of 23 positive tests for COVID-19. 

A breakdown of positive cases by county:

  • Bernalillo County: 14
  • Sandoval County: 2
  • Santa Fe County: 4
  • Socorro County: 2
  • Taos County: 1

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518. 


