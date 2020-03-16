4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four more people have received a presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).
The latest cases include:
The New Mexico Department of Health reports more than 1,000 of people have been tested for coronavirus.
Including the cases above, New Mexico now has a total of 21 positive tests for COVID-19.
A breakdown of positive cases by county:
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.
What does presumptive positive mean?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
