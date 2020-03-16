4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21

A breakdown of positive cases by county:

Bernalillo County: 14

Sandoval County: 2

Santa Fe County: 3

Socorro County: 2

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.

What does presumptive positive mean?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.