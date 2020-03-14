4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 15, 2020 04:16 PM
Created: March 14, 2020 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Four more people have received a presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).


The latest cases, all of which are travel-related, include:

  • A Bernalillo County man in his 20s
  • Two Bernalillo County men in their 30s
  • A Bernalillo County man in his 40s

The New Mexico Department of Health reports hundreds of people have been tested for coronavirus. 

Including the above additional cases, New Mexico now has a total of 17 positive tests for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 10
  • Sandoval County: 2
  • Santa Fe County: 3
  • Socorro County: 2

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518. 

What does presumptive positive mean?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC. 


