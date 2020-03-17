Albuquerque first responders adjust protocols when responding to possible COVID-19 case

These precautions will help first responders go back to the station safely.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said they have plenty of supplies. They are also reminding people to only call 911 for emergencies.

When to call 911:

-If you’re having difficulty breathing/choking

-If you’re having an allergic reaction

-If you have symptoms of heart attack/stroke

-If you are confused, disoriented or dizzy

-If you’re having difficulty speaking, walking or seeing

-If you have sudden severe pain

Do not call 911 if you:

-Want information about COVID-19

-Need a ride to the doctor’s office

-Want to get tested for COVID-19

-Have mild symptoms