Albuquerque first responders adjust protocols when responding to possible COVID-19 case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque’s first responders are implementing new safety precautions to help community members with possible coronavirus concerns.
When someone calls 911, operators will screen callers to find out if they have a fever, a cough or a hard time breathing. If so, personal protective equipment or PPE goes on.
Firefighters and EMS staff will wear gloves, N95 masks, eye protection, and gowns.
When emergency crews reach someone who called 911 with COVID-19 symptoms, they will give that person a surgical mask and, if possible, have them come outside their home.
These precautions will help first responders go back to the station safely.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue said they have plenty of supplies. They are also reminding people to only call 911 for emergencies.
When to call 911:
-If you’re having difficulty breathing/choking
-If you’re having an allergic reaction
-If you have symptoms of heart attack/stroke
-If you are confused, disoriented or dizzy
-If you’re having difficulty speaking, walking or seeing
-If you have sudden severe pain
Do not call 911 if you:
-Want information about COVID-19
-Need a ride to the doctor’s office
-Want to get tested for COVID-19
-Have mild symptoms
