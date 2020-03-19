Albuquerque flower shop owner gives away inventory to medical personnel

"The people of Albuquerque will appreciate these flowers a whole lot more than the dumpster outside will," she said.

She said the medical field has shown a great appreciation to her gesture.

"It was amazing to watch the look on their face because they are used to accepting flowers for patients," Danielle said. "They are superhuman, more human than the rest of us, and they need to be recognized."

Along with every flower is a handwritten note

"For all of you in the medical profession and front lines, e are with you in spirit," Danielle said. "We are praying for you and supporting you, love Albuquerque."