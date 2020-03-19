Albuquerque flower shop owner gives away inventory to medical personnel

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A flower shop is trying to bring smiles to peoples faces during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Danielle Lowry, who owns Flowers by Zach-Low in downtown Albuquerque, decided to give away her inventory.
"Now is our time to shine," she said. "Flowers are a bright spot for people. Flowers have been scientifically proven to reduce stress, improve your mood and bring a smile. And who needs those smiles more right now than our medical field, who is on the front lines, working countless hours of overtime and they just need to know that people are thinking of them."
Danielle has dropped off her beautiful bouquets at emergency rooms and urgent cares around town
"The people of Albuquerque will appreciate these flowers a whole lot more than the dumpster outside will," she said.
She said the medical field has shown a great appreciation to her gesture.
"It was amazing to watch the look on their face because they are used to accepting flowers for patients," Danielle said. "They are superhuman, more human than the rest of us, and they need to be recognized."
Along with every flower is a handwritten note
"For all of you in the medical profession and front lines, e are with you in spirit," Danielle said. "We are praying for you and supporting you, love Albuquerque."
