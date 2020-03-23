Albuquerque man urges people to heed social distancing rules

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– An Albuquerque man who was forced to isolate himself as a precaution due to COVID-19 is reminding others how their actions can influence other people during the pandemic.
Social distancing, staying 6 feet away from others has been touted by health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Michael Jupin said he doesn’t think that’s sticking with people.
About two weeks ago, the New Mexico Department of Health told Jupin he came into contact with a woman who tested positive for the virus. He was told to stay home and quarantine.
“I got through it pretty well. I think my last day I was beginning to feel a little stir crazy,” said Jupin.
Jupin said he passed the days watching Netflix and doing stuff around the house. Fortunately, he never got sick.
“I think overreacting, particularly in this situation, is not a bad idea,” he said.
Over the weekend he no longer had to quarantine and went to the store and took several precautions.
“Watched what I touch, didn't touch my face. If I had a scratch on the forehead, I’d use the sleeve of my shirt,” said Jupin.
But he was shocked to see others not doing the same.
“I saw people standing the aisles at both of the stores I went to, practically right next to each other. Not having much distance in the check-out line, just like usual. Good thing they had carts to keep some distance,” he said.
Health officials said social distancing is especially important now that COVID-19 is being transmitted through community spread.
