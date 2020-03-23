Albuquerque man urges people to heed social distancing rules

Jupin said he passed the days watching Netflix and doing stuff around the house. Fortunately, he never got sick.

“I think overreacting, particularly in this situation, is not a bad idea,” he said.

Over the weekend he no longer had to quarantine and went to the store and took several precautions.

“Watched what I touch, didn't touch my face. If I had a scratch on the forehead, I’d use the sleeve of my shirt,” said Jupin.

But he was shocked to see others not doing the same.

“I saw people standing the aisles at both of the stores I went to, practically right next to each other. Not having much distance in the check-out line, just like usual. Good thing they had carts to keep some distance,” he said.

Health officials said social distancing is especially important now that COVID-19 is being transmitted through community spread.