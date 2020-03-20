An inside look at how specimens are tested for COVID-19

Scientists wear protective gear but there's no need for a hazmat suit. Dr. Culbreath said the viruses are deactivated and aren't contagious.

Then, the samples are taken for detection.

"The virus, itself, is even invisible to the naked eye, and so we have to use highly specialized instruments to be able to detect the genetic material," Dr. Culbreath said.

It takes about four to five hours to determine whether a person has COVID-19. However, the lab isn't giving out results in that timeframe because of the amount of specimans they are testing.

"We're taking about three days from the time the specimen is collected to be able to give the patient a result," Dr. Culbreath said.

Dr. Culbreath, a mother of two, has been puttign in a lot of hours. But she understands that she is needed right now.

"It's because we're trying to take care of our community," she said. "I'm thinking about my family. I'm thinking about my community and everybody who works here."