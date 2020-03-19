Bars, restaurants forced to close, adjust business model to prevent spread of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses and workers are being forced to adjust to new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We're kind of living in unprecedented times," said Sarah Donoghue, who was a server at Gecko's in Nob Hill. "We were wondering if we were gonna be open, or not, so, it's just, everything has been changing so fast every day. It's hard to keep up with everything."