Bars, restaurants forced to close, adjust business model to prevent spread of COVID-19

Joy Wang
Updated: March 19, 2020 06:44 PM
Created: March 19, 2020 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses and workers are being forced to adjust to new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We're kind of living in unprecedented times," said Sarah Donoghue, who was a server at Gecko's in Nob Hill. "We were wondering if we were gonna be open, or not, so, it's just, everything has been changing so fast every day. It's hard to keep up with everything."
Gecko's shut down on Wednesday.
Sarah said they're not set up for curbside service, which is allowed under the governor's order.
Until at least April 10th, restaurants, bars, and breweries must offer pickup or delivery - or nothing at all.
The governor wants to limit businesses to no more than 10 people or keep staff at least six-feet apart.
Places attached to a mall with an outside entrance can stay open, but they have to follow the same take-out or delivery rules.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company