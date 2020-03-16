Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations

The owner of Sadie's, Brian Stafford, said social distancing and new regulations are keeping some customers away.

"I just don't think there's quite as many as we would anticipate and hope that there would be at this time of the year," he said.

Despite the drop in customers, Stafford said he is complying with all of the new regulations.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is encouraging residents to still support local businesses by ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants.

Some restaurants, including Sadie's, Blaze Pizza and Del Taco are waiving delivery fees on various food-delivery apps.