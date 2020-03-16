Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations

Brett Luna
Created: March 16, 2020 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New polices to protect against the spread of the coronavirus could be tough on small businesses.
"It's the mom and pop small business who are going to be laying off people," said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation.
Gessing believes the longer the virus is a major concern, the more trouble businesses will be in.
"If this situation with the virus goes on for a couple of months, there's going to be a lot of problems with some of those marginal businesses," he said.
The owner of Sadie's, Brian Stafford, said social distancing and new regulations are keeping some customers away.
"I just don't think there's quite as many as we would anticipate and hope that there would be at this time of the year," he said.
Despite the drop in customers, Stafford said he is complying with all of the new regulations.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is encouraging residents to still support local businesses by ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants.
Some restaurants, including Sadie's, Blaze Pizza and Del Taco are waiving delivery fees on various food-delivery apps.
