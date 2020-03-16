Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations

Brett Luna
Created: March 16, 2020 06:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New polices to protect against the spread of the coronavirus could be tough on small businesses.

"It's the mom and pop small business who are going to be laying off people," said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation.

Advertisement

Gessing believes the longer the virus is a major concern, the more trouble businesses will be in.

"If this situation with the virus goes on for a couple of months, there's going to be a lot of problems with some of those marginal businesses," he said.

The owner of Sadie's, Brian Stafford, said social distancing and new regulations are keeping some customers away.

"I just don't think there's quite as many as we would anticipate and hope that there would be at this time of the year," he said.

Despite the drop in customers, Stafford said he is complying with all of the new regulations.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is encouraging residents to still support local businesses by ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants.

Some restaurants, including Sadie's, Blaze Pizza and Del Taco are waiving delivery fees on various food-delivery apps.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
Advertisement


Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials
DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials
Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations
Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions
CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions