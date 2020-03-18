Child care centers impose new COVID-19 protocols, limit capacity

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Albuquerque child care centers are taking extra steps to keep coronavirus away and continue providing parents with the services they need.
At East Gate Kids Learning Center, things are a lot different from what they used to be.
“We've had to change a lot of our procedures,” said Gabrielle Wheeler, director of East Gate. “Have parents meet us outside and not allow parents into the building and then we check them in on an iPad, but we do it ourselves.”
Child are asked to sanitize by washing their hands and face as soon as they come inside.
“This is a trying time for the child care industry. We want to make the best decisions for families, for our state, and we want to serve our community during a time of crisis,” Wheeler said.
East Gate’s capacity is 220 kids, but now that number is less than 50.
“We want to provide care mainly for those people that need it,” Wheeler said. “We've encouraged anyone to stay home that does not need care.”
Most of the kids’ parents are first responders, health care workers, or stock clerks.
We've had a dad that's a firefighter. I know that in other classrooms we have people in the medical field and then I have a story of one mom who's a single mom of four kids and she's stocking the toilet paper at Walmart,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the center will continue to be a safe place for kids while their parents help manage the pandemic.
