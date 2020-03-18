Child care centers impose new COVID-19 protocols, limit capacity

“This is a trying time for the child care industry. We want to make the best decisions for families, for our state, and we want to serve our community during a time of crisis,” Wheeler said.

East Gate’s capacity is 220 kids, but now that number is less than 50.

“We want to provide care mainly for those people that need it,” Wheeler said. “We've encouraged anyone to stay home that does not need care.”

Most of the kids’ parents are first responders, health care workers, or stock clerks.

We've had a dad that's a firefighter. I know that in other classrooms we have people in the medical field and then I have a story of one mom who's a single mom of four kids and she's stocking the toilet paper at Walmart,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the center will continue to be a safe place for kids while their parents help manage the pandemic.