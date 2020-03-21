City community centers offer youth programs for working parents in need of child care

"These programs are limited and again we’re asking people do not use them unless you absolutely have to," said Mayor Tim Keller at a press conference Saturday.

If someone does not fall into the emergency category then that means they’ll be spending a little extra time with their kids. So what should you do with it?

Sarah Candelaria has been a home school mom for eight years. She also works with the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and New Mexico Nature Niños.

"I remember back eight years ago when we started home schooling and how scary it seemed and how it kind of felt like all the pressure of the world was on you to navigate everything for your kids, but I think that our community is going through so much at this point in time that it's super important for parents to just realize that they need to take some time just to enjoy their kids and have fun with their kids," Candelaria said.

She has some ideas for parents like starting a small garden, making a pillow fort, or starting a little business.

To sign up for the City of Albuquerque's childcare services click here.