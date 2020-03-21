City community centers offer youth programs for working parents in need of child care

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What may feel a lot like summer break for kids right now, has a lot of parents in panic mode. Schools are closed statewide as New Mexico deals with the spread of coronavirus, but that means a lot of parents are left without sufficient child care for their kids.
The city of Albuquerque is trying to keep their kids programs up and running to give people a safety net to fall back on.
Albuquerque's community centers will remain open citywide to host kids programs. They will operate from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will offer meals to children.
The programs are limited to 45 students per community center, and registration must be completed beforehand. City officials are asking that people only use the services in an absolute emergency, like people who are first responders or a single parent that must go to work.
"These programs are limited and again we’re asking people do not use them unless you absolutely have to," said Mayor Tim Keller at a press conference Saturday.
If someone does not fall into the emergency category then that means they’ll be spending a little extra time with their kids. So what should you do with it?
Sarah Candelaria has been a home school mom for eight years. She also works with the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and New Mexico Nature Niños.
"I remember back eight years ago when we started home schooling and how scary it seemed and how it kind of felt like all the pressure of the world was on you to navigate everything for your kids, but I think that our community is going through so much at this point in time that it's super important for parents to just realize that they need to take some time just to enjoy their kids and have fun with their kids," Candelaria said.
She has some ideas for parents like starting a small garden, making a pillow fort, or starting a little business.
