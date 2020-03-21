City of Albuquerque has no plans to close parks due to coronavirus

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The coronavirus has caused a lot of businesses to shut down, but the city’s parks are still open for business.
"So here's what Albuquerque is trying to do. Our parks are definitely open,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press conference Saturday.
Mayor Keller said he encourages people to get outside and exercise during the pandemic.
"But we want you to keep your social distance and so that's really the key,” he said.
Albuquerque Director of Parks and Recreation Dave Simon said his employees are ensuring that the parks are disinfected.
"So we've gotten ahead of the corona issue here and we're doing our best to keep the parks clean and safe,” Simon said.
"Parks are a fantastic place to get a little relief, to spread out and enjoy some spring weather,” he added.
City officials said they started cleaning parks more frequently using a bleach solution. The city oversees 290 parks and 30,000 acres of open space.
"Our parks and open space areas are essential to our physical, mental and spiritual health and in New Mexico and Albuquerque we are blessed to have a fantastic parks and open space system,” Simon said. “So we should be grateful that we have the park system we have right now in the time that we're in."
Officials are still encouraging park visitors to abide by the six-foot social distancing rule. Groups of more than 10 people are not allowed to congregate in the park.
