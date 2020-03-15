City of Albuquerque, community partners to begin COVID-19 screening at Westside shelter | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Created: March 15, 2020 02:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The city of Albuquerque and community partners will begin screening homeless people for COVID-19 at the Westside Emergency Housing Center.

The city will keep the Westside center open 24/7 until futher notice.

“As our community responds to the challenge of COVID-19, we are stepping up for the most vulnerable in our city,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release. “These screenings will help to prevent not only COVID-19 but the spread of any other illness for a population that has little access to the healthcare system.”

Occupants will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of standard COVID-19 questions. Individuals who meet testing criteria will be separated to prevent virus spread.

The shelter serves an average of 400 people a night. It is located 7440 Jim McDowell NW.

For more information about pick up and drop off locations, click here.

.


