City of Albuquerque, community partners to begin COVID-19 screening at Westside shelter

Justine Lopez
Created: March 15, 2020 02:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The city of Albuquerque and community partners will begin screening homeless people for COVID-19 at the Westside Emergency Housing Center.
The city will keep the Westside center open 24/7 until futher notice.
“As our community responds to the challenge of COVID-19, we are stepping up for the most vulnerable in our city,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release. “These screenings will help to prevent not only COVID-19 but the spread of any other illness for a population that has little access to the healthcare system.”
Occupants will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of standard COVID-19 questions. Individuals who meet testing criteria will be separated to prevent virus spread.
The shelter serves an average of 400 people a night. It is located 7440 Jim McDowell NW.
For more information about pick up and drop off locations, click here.
.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company