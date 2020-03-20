City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 20, 2020 06:31 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Senior citizens make up about 15 percent of Albuquerque's population, and city leaders want to make sure they are protected during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Tim Keller said the city shut down senior centers to prevent the spread of the disease.

Advertisement

However, senior citizens can still receive meals-to-go at those locations, Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The city is also delivering meals to people who can't get to a senior center.

Officials said more than 600 people took advantage of the service on Thursday.

The city is also doing wellness checks to make sure people are OK.

The public can also get involved in the effort to support seniors. Donations can be dropped off at police substations for seniors who don't have things like toilet paper.

"If you have extra items, consider giving a little bit to our senior folks that are contacting us," said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs. "We have the staff available to work with those home-bound seniors to make sure they get what they need.”

The city has also posted a list of locations that are providing special hours for seniors. Click here to see that list. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19
Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
APD arrests 19-year-old for shooting death of 13-year-old cousin
APD arrests 19-year-old for shooting death of 13-year-old cousin
New Mexico governor anticipates special legislative session
New Mexico governor anticipates special legislative session
Advertisement


APD asks for public's help finding missing children
APD asks for public's help finding missing children
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
An inside look at how specimens are tested for COVID-19
An inside look at how specimens are tested for COVID-19
Mayor Keller increases police presence during COVID-19 outbreak
Mayor Keller increases police presence during COVID-19 outbreak