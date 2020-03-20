City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

The city is also doing wellness checks to make sure people are OK.

The public can also get involved in the effort to support seniors. Donations can be dropped off at police substations for seniors who don't have things like toilet paper.

"If you have extra items, consider giving a little bit to our senior folks that are contacting us," said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs. "We have the staff available to work with those home-bound seniors to make sure they get what they need.”

The city has also posted a list of locations that are providing special hours for seniors. Click here to see that list.