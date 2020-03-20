City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 20, 2020 06:31 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 04:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Senior citizens make up about 15 percent of Albuquerque's population, and city leaders want to make sure they are protected during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Tim Keller said the city shut down senior centers to prevent the spread of the disease.
However, senior citizens can still receive meals-to-go at those locations, Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The city is also delivering meals to people who can't get to a senior center.
Officials said more than 600 people took advantage of the service on Thursday.
The city is also doing wellness checks to make sure people are OK.
The public can also get involved in the effort to support seniors. Donations can be dropped off at police substations for seniors who don't have things like toilet paper.
"If you have extra items, consider giving a little bit to our senior folks that are contacting us," said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs. "We have the staff available to work with those home-bound seniors to make sure they get what they need.”
The city has also posted a list of locations that are providing special hours for seniors. Click here to see that list.
