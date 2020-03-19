City of Albuquerque working to protect renters from eviction

Nair said all landlords should be doing the same thing. To help make that happen, the city is asking the state Supreme Court to halt all eviction hearings for non-payment across the state.

"The reason they're sort of the best avenue for this is because they have oversight of all the courts," Nair said. "Evictions can take place in your municipal, metropolitan court. They might be in your small claims court. They might be in your district court. They might be on appeal. If we do this piecemeal, we're not going to get to everybody who needs help."