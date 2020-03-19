City of Albuquerque working to protect renters from eviction

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is halting all evictions from its properties - which include low-income housing units.
"The city owns and operates some units of affordable housing," said Sarita Nair, Albuquerque's chief administrative officer. "We are not going to be proceeding with any evictions for non-payment or any reason unless there's a dire public safety concern in any of those units."
Nair said all landlords should be doing the same thing. To help make that happen, the city is asking the state Supreme Court to halt all eviction hearings for non-payment across the state.
"The reason they're sort of the best avenue for this is because they have oversight of all the courts," Nair said. "Evictions can take place in your municipal, metropolitan court. They might be in your small claims court. They might be in your district court. They might be on appeal. If we do this piecemeal, we're not going to get to everybody who needs help."
A spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts said, in a statement, "Judges hearing eviction cases have the discretion and authority to grant continuances or take other actions the court deems proper and appropriate under the specific facts and circumstances of the case."
Albuquerque residents who are facing eviction can reach out to its Health and Social Services centers for resources.
