City officials cancel Albuquerque spring softball league due to COVID-19 concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque spring softball league has joined the list of cancellations due to coronavirus. Some members said there was confusion Monday on whether or not games would go on at Los Altos Park.
One athlete said they were not given any guidance on what types of precautions should be taken.
"Usually it's fun, So there's the teams, the families, the kids running around, there's the sharing of equipment, water bottles, bats," said the athlete who wished to remain anonymous. "It's a very contact team. You think not, because its softball or baseball, but it is. I mean they're sharing equipment."
On Monday, the parks and recreation department sent KOB 4 the following statement:
“As with all City functions, we are constantly evaluating how we can best protect public health during the Coronavirus crisis. Under the previous guidance provided by the CDC and the New Mexico Department of Health, outdoor events with fewer than 100 people were allowed to go on. However, out of an abundance of caution and due to changing guidance, notifications are being sent to teams today and tomorrow that the remainder of the Spring softball season will be canceled. Teams will receive a pro-rated refund for the missed games,” -- Philip Clelland, Public Information Officer with Albuquerque Parks and Recreation.
