City-run child development centers to close in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Created: March 23, 2020 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  The City of Albuquerque announced it will be closing child development centers, starting Tuesday. 
 
Family and Community Services

All childhood development centers will be closed effective March 24, including the early head start program, preschool program, NM pre-k program and all home-based services. Below is a list of locations, which are also available online here.

  • Alamosa Child Development Center  (6900 Gonzales SW, 87121)
  • Barelas Child Development Center (1440 Iron SW, 87102)
  • Carlos Rey Child Development Center (1310 Delgado SW, 87105)
  • Duranes Child Development Center (2436 Zickert NW, 87104)
  • Emerson Child Development Center  (620 Georgia SE, 87108)
  • Governor Bent Child Development Center (5700 Hendrix NE, 87110)
  • Hawthorne Child Development Center (445 Erbbe NE, 87123)
  • Herman Sanchez Child Development Center (1830 William SE, 87102)
  • La Luz Child Development Center (225 Griegos NW, 87107)
  • La Mesa Child Development Center (7500 Copper NE, 87108)
  • Longfellow Child Development Center (400 Edith Blvd. NE, 87102)
  • Los Volcanes Child Development Center (6500 Los Volcanes NW, 87121)
  • Lowell Child Development Center (1700 Sunshine Terrace SE, 87106)
  • MacArthur Child Development Center (1100 Douglas MacArthur NW, 87107)
  • Manzano Mesa Child Development Center (801 Elizabeth SE, 87123)
  • McKinley Child Development Center (3401 Monroe NE, 87110)
  • Plaza Feliz Child Development Center (517 San Pablo SE, Building K, 87108)
  • School on Wheels Child Development Center (129 Hartline SW, 87105)
  • Singing Arrow Child Development Center (13001 Singing Arrow SE, 87123)
  • Tomasita Child Development Center (701 Tomasita NE, 87123)
  • Tres Manos Child Development Center (823 Buena Vista SE, 87106)
  • Trumbull Child Development Center (419 Pennsylvania SE, 87108 0)
  • Vincent Griego Child Development Center (1812 Candelaria NW, 87107)
  • Western Trail Child Development Center (6440 Western Trail NW, 87120)

 
Parks & Recreation

  • The Esperanza Bicycle Safety Education Center is closed to the public.
  • The golf and event center at Balloon Fiesta Park is closed to the public.

Click here for more coronavirus-related updates from the City of Albuquerque


