City-run child development centers to close in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Created: March 23, 2020 06:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque announced it will be closing child development centers, starting Tuesday.
All childhood development centers will be closed effective March 24, including the early head start program, preschool program, NM pre-k program and all home-based services. Below is a list of locations, which are also available online here.
