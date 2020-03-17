Coronavirus: Albuquerque car dealership takes new approach to keep business flowing | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Albuquerque car dealership takes new approach to keep business flowing

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 17, 2020 10:45 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Rich Ford car dealership is adopting a new business approach in order to take care of its 170 employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic and comply with social distancing ordinances.

For 60 years, Rich Ford has sold cars on the corner of Lomas, but never during a pandemic.

Advertisement

"So what we've done is we've developed a concierge service for parts and service and sales,” said Dennis Snyder, president of Rich Ford.

To promote social distancing and keep everyone safe, Snyder said people can purchase a car or get it fixed without leaving their homes.

“We'll pick it up and deliver it back to your home and make sure it is completely sanitized,” he said.

Snyder said Rich Ford has to keep up with changes during this unpredictable time.

“With this pandemic situation, we're making it comfortable for them, we're following all the guidelines and rules because without our employees doing the job and without the customers coming in, Rich Ford doesn't exist,” he said.

For more information about Rich Ford's new modified services, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
New Mexico lifts restrictions for unemployment insurance benefits
New Mexico lifts restrictions for unemployment insurance benefits
More casinos announce closures, including Sandia and Route 66
More casinos announce closures, including Sandia and Route 66
2 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 23
2 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 23
ABQ Business First: Businesses impacted by coronavirus
ABQ Business First: Businesses impacted by coronavirus
Advertisement


Albuquerque restaurants, breweries, bars fight to keep doors open
Albuquerque restaurants, breweries, bars fight to keep doors open
Vandals tag downtown Asian restaurant with racist message
Vandals tag downtown Asian restaurant with racist message
Coronavirus: Albuquerque car dealership takes new approach to keep business flowing
Coronavirus: Albuquerque car dealership takes new approach to keep business flowing
Medical practices turn to telemedicine to treat patients during COVID-19 pandemic
Medical practices turn to telemedicine to treat patients during COVID-19 pandemic
Albuquerque first responders adjust protocols when responding to possible COVID-19 case
Albuquerque first responders adjust protocols when responding to possible COVID-19 case