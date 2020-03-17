Coronavirus: Albuquerque car dealership takes new approach to keep business flowing

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Rich Ford car dealership is adopting a new business approach in order to take care of its 170 employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic and comply with social distancing ordinances.
For 60 years, Rich Ford has sold cars on the corner of Lomas, but never during a pandemic.
"So what we've done is we've developed a concierge service for parts and service and sales,” said Dennis Snyder, president of Rich Ford.
To promote social distancing and keep everyone safe, Snyder said people can purchase a car or get it fixed without leaving their homes.
“We'll pick it up and deliver it back to your home and make sure it is completely sanitized,” he said.
Snyder said Rich Ford has to keep up with changes during this unpredictable time.
“With this pandemic situation, we're making it comfortable for them, we're following all the guidelines and rules because without our employees doing the job and without the customers coming in, Rich Ford doesn't exist,” he said.
