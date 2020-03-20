Couples being forced to postpone weddings during coronavirus crisis | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Couples being forced to postpone weddings during coronavirus crisis

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 20, 2020 06:49 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 04:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Couples are being forced to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The brides are just going through so much now," said Lauren Maestas, who owns Just Lovely Wedding and Event Planning.

Advertisement

Maestas said she's had to change and postpone many of her events over the next 8 week-- or possibly longer. 

“Some people are looking at next year, so pushing their dates to next year," she said.

Wedding planners and vendors and venues are being flexible right now, according to Maestas.

“It might look a little different, it might be a different time of year, but we still want the couples to have just a great event with their family and friends,” Maestas said.

La Luz Weddings and Events provided the following tips for couples:

  • Communicate with your contracted vendors to postpone, not cancel
  • Hire a planner to help you navigate the rescheduling process
  • Use the extra planning time you have to perfect your design and make your big day unique
  • Along with a planner, Pinterest can be a great resource while you DIY from home
  • Take advantage of the time to get to know your future spouse even better


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19
Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
APD arrests 19-year-old for shooting death of 13-year-old cousin
APD arrests 19-year-old for shooting death of 13-year-old cousin
New Mexico governor anticipates special legislative session
New Mexico governor anticipates special legislative session
Advertisement


APD asks for public's help finding missing children
APD asks for public's help finding missing children
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads
City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
City of Albuquerque providing services for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
An inside look at how specimens are tested for COVID-19
An inside look at how specimens are tested for COVID-19
Mayor Keller increases police presence during COVID-19 outbreak
Mayor Keller increases police presence during COVID-19 outbreak