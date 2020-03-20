Couples being forced to postpone weddings during coronavirus crisis

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 20, 2020 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Couples are being forced to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The brides are just going through so much now," said Lauren Maestas, who owns Just Lovely Wedding and Event Planning.
Maestas said she's had to change and postpone many of her events over the next 8 week-- or possibly longer.
“Some people are looking at next year, so pushing their dates to next year," she said.
Wedding planners and vendors and venues are being flexible right now, according to Maestas.
“It might look a little different, it might be a different time of year, but we still want the couples to have just a great event with their family and friends,” Maestas said.
La Luz Weddings and Events provided the following tips for couples:
