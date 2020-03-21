COVID-19 changes plans, family finds alternative way to celebrate 100-year-old’s birthday

‘It's been really hard," Tyree said. “It's been hard looking through the window, sitting there and writing notes on a paper so she can read the notes because she can't hear us so writing notes on the paper—telling her we love her."

Leyba’s family was determined to overcome the obstacles and find a way to celebrate Leyba’s birthday. Luckily, technology has come a long way and Tyree was able to put together a group video call for Leyba.

While the virus can’t spread through Leyba’s window, the love of all her family members can.