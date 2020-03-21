COVID-19 changes plans, family finds alternative way to celebrate 100-year-old’s birthday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

COVID-19 changes plans, family finds alternative way to celebrate 100-year-old’s birthday

Joy Wang
Created: March 21, 2020 09:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Eloisa Leyba was expecting to celebrate her 100th birthday while being surrounded by her family and friends, but the coronavirus left Leyba’s family thinking of other creative ways to celebrate her outstanding milestone.

Leyba was born in 1920, the year women got the right to vote.

Advertisement

“We had a huge party planned but unfortunately we couldn't do that,” said Leyba’s daughter Rita Tyree.

Leyba’s grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews are all supposed to fly in for the celebration, but now that celebration had to happen through a window.

‘It's been really hard," Tyree said. “It's been hard looking through the window, sitting there and writing notes on a paper so she can read the notes because she can't hear us so writing notes on the paper—telling her we love her."

Leyba’s family was determined to overcome the obstacles and find a way to celebrate Leyba’s birthday. Luckily, technology has come a long way and Tyree was able to put together a group video call for Leyba.

While the virus can’t spread through Leyba’s window, the love of all her family members can.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19
NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19
Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
City of Albuquerque has no plans to close parks due to coronavirus
City of Albuquerque has no plans to close parks due to coronavirus
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
State health department investigates COVID-19 case at Del Norte High School
State health department investigates COVID-19 case at Del Norte High School
Advertisement


City of Albuquerque has no plans to close parks due to coronavirus
City of Albuquerque has no plans to close parks due to coronavirus
City community centers offer youth programs for working parents in need of child care
City community centers offer youth programs for working parents in need of child care
NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19
NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 changes plans, family finds alternative way to celebrate 100-year-old’s birthday
COVID-19 changes plans, family finds alternative way to celebrate 100-year-old’s birthday
State health department investigates COVID-19 case at Del Norte High School
State health department investigates COVID-19 case at Del Norte High School