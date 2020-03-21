COVID-19 changes plans, family finds alternative way to celebrate 100-year-old’s birthday

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Eloisa Leyba was expecting to celebrate her 100th birthday while being surrounded by her family and friends, but the coronavirus left Leyba’s family thinking of other creative ways to celebrate her outstanding milestone.
Leyba was born in 1920, the year women got the right to vote.
“We had a huge party planned but unfortunately we couldn't do that,” said Leyba’s daughter Rita Tyree.
Leyba’s grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews are all supposed to fly in for the celebration, but now that celebration had to happen through a window.
‘It's been really hard," Tyree said. “It's been hard looking through the window, sitting there and writing notes on a paper so she can read the notes because she can't hear us so writing notes on the paper—telling her we love her."
Leyba’s family was determined to overcome the obstacles and find a way to celebrate Leyba’s birthday. Luckily, technology has come a long way and Tyree was able to put together a group video call for Leyba.
While the virus can’t spread through Leyba’s window, the love of all her family members can.
