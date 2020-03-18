COVID-19: UNM doctor explains community spread | KOB 4
COVID-19: UNM doctor explains community spread

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 18, 2020 10:42 PM
Created: March 18, 2020 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—State health officials are looking at community spread as a possible link for a recent positive coronavirus case in New Mexico. Health officials said community spread elevates the need for more precautions like social distancing.

In a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said for every positive COVID-19 case, that person comes into contact with around 34 people.

Advertisement

KOB 4 sat down with Dr. Tracie Collins, Dean of UNM College of Population, to discuss what that means in terms of transmission.

