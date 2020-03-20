Diabetics told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads

“They have to monitor their blood sugar a lot more closely,” explained Dr. Jameson. “Those who have type 1 diabetes particularly could have changes in their blood sugar, and they should be on the lookout for something they know about which is diabetic keto acidosis or DKA. For anyone who takes insulin, the need for insulin may go up as part of inflammation, so that's another reason to be monitoring."

Dr. Jameson said it's also important for diabetics to stay hydrated.

“There have been a few people with COVID who presented with a lot of diarrhea or vomiting and that can lead to dehydrate and complicate any illness,” said Dr. Jameson. “And I would recommend if those things happen, they get in touch with their provider right away.”