First responders take extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

First responders take extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Hawker Vanguard
Created: March 16, 2020 09:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—First responders are implementing new safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue will demonstrate new universal precautions for first responders to use if they are sent to a high-risk call.

Advertisement

Officer Ray Wilson with New Mexico State Police said more than 70 officers have civilian personnel have completed or are currently self-quarantining due to recent travel, however no personnel have displayed any symptoms of the virus.

APD spokesman Mike Anderson said the department hasn’t had any sickness or call-outs related to the virus.

First responders will continue working around the clock to keep people safe, but they also want to remind people to reserve those calls for life or death situations.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days
Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days
Advertisement


Belen teachers asked to still come to school after governor announced closure of all public schools
Belen teachers asked to still come to school after governor announced closure of all public schools
First responders take extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
First responders take extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
Albuquerque city council votes in favor of amending emergency powers ordinance
Albuquerque city council votes in favor of amending emergency powers ordinance
Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
Pay it 4ward: Woman honors friend of 49 years for her selflessness
Pay it 4ward: Woman honors friend of 49 years for her selflessness