First responders take extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Hawker Vanguard
Created: March 16, 2020 09:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—First responders are implementing new safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue will demonstrate new universal precautions for first responders to use if they are sent to a high-risk call.
Officer Ray Wilson with New Mexico State Police said more than 70 officers have civilian personnel have completed or are currently self-quarantining due to recent travel, however no personnel have displayed any symptoms of the virus.
APD spokesman Mike Anderson said the department hasn’t had any sickness or call-outs related to the virus.
First responders will continue working around the clock to keep people safe, but they also want to remind people to reserve those calls for life or death situations.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company