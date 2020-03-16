Gallup Indian Medical Center hosts drive-thru COVID-19 clinic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gallup Indian Medical Center hosts drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 16, 2020 07:10 PM
Created: March 16, 2020 06:49 PM

GALLUP N.M.— The Gallup Indian Medical Center held a drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic Monday.

“If a patient or visitor has symptoms of the COVID- 19 they are instructed to drive their vehicle to an outdoor screening center where they are greeted, questioned about their illness, have their vital signs checked and are screened for COVID-19 with swab testing,” said Kevin Gaines, with Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Advertisement

So far there have been no positive tests at the center, but staff said they are prepared just in case.

“If a person was found to have COVID- 19 we would want them to be evaluated to see if they require admission and if they were admitted they would be placed in private room with special precautions,” said Jonathan Iralu with Gallup Indian Medical Center.

“Those special precautions would include gloves, gowns, a special face mask and eye protection—either goggles or a face shield,” Iralu added.

Patients and staff are screened before coming in.

The Center recommends that everyone wash their hands for 20 seconds, cough into a tissue or their elbow, avoid large gatherings and avoid travel.

“The Indian Health Service is here to protect our communities the best that we can from COVID- 19 and to care for anyone that may contract COVID- 19,” Gaines said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
Advertisement


Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials
DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials
Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations
Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions
CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions