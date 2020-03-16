Gallup Indian Medical Center hosts drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

Megan Abundis
GALLUP N.M.— The Gallup Indian Medical Center held a drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic Monday.
“If a patient or visitor has symptoms of the COVID- 19 they are instructed to drive their vehicle to an outdoor screening center where they are greeted, questioned about their illness, have their vital signs checked and are screened for COVID-19 with swab testing,” said Kevin Gaines, with Gallup Indian Medical Center.
So far there have been no positive tests at the center, but staff said they are prepared just in case.
“If a person was found to have COVID- 19 we would want them to be evaluated to see if they require admission and if they were admitted they would be placed in private room with special precautions,” said Jonathan Iralu with Gallup Indian Medical Center.
“Those special precautions would include gloves, gowns, a special face mask and eye protection—either goggles or a face shield,” Iralu added.
Patients and staff are screened before coming in.
The Center recommends that everyone wash their hands for 20 seconds, cough into a tissue or their elbow, avoid large gatherings and avoid travel.
“The Indian Health Service is here to protect our communities the best that we can from COVID- 19 and to care for anyone that may contract COVID- 19,” Gaines said.
