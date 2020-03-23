Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced new restrictions Monday to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The governor is instructing New Mexicans to remain in their home except for outings that are "absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare." The order restricts gatherings of five or more people in outdoors spaces.
“Does this order mean you cannot walk your dog? No. Does it mean you can’t go for a jog? No. But you should not do those things in a group – and you should be home as soon as possible,” the governor said. “This social isolation strategy will only work if we all undertake it to the greatest extent we can. That boils down to one thing: Stay home.”
The order, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, closes all non-essential businesses and requires 100 percent of the state's non-essential workforce to work from home.
Essential businesses include:
The governor said the order is in effect until April 10.
The governor said New Mexico, unlike other states, does not use the term "shelter in place" because of the way the law is set up. That's why her instruction is to "stay at home." However, Gov. Lujan Grisham said the orders are very similar.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
