Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19

“Does this order mean you cannot walk your dog? No. Does it mean you can’t go for a jog? No. But you should not do those things in a group – and you should be home as soon as possible,” the governor said. “This social isolation strategy will only work if we all undertake it to the greatest extent we can. That boils down to one thing: Stay home.”

The order, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, closes all non-essential businesses and requires 100 percent of the state's non-essential workforce to work from home.