Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 23, 2020 04:28 PM
Created: March 23, 2020 03:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced new restrictions Monday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The governor is instructing New Mexicans to remain in their home except for outings that are "absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare." The order restricts gatherings of five or more people in outdoors spaces. 

“Does this order mean you cannot walk your dog? No. Does it mean you can’t go for a jog? No. But you should not do those things in a group – and you should be home as soon as possible,” the governor said. “This social isolation strategy will only work if we all undertake it to the greatest extent we can. That boils down to one thing: Stay home.”

The order, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, closes all non-essential businesses and requires 100 percent of the state's non-essential workforce to work from home.

Essential businesses include:

  • Health care operations
  • Homeless shelters, food banks
  • Grocery stores, pharmacies
  • Gas stations
  • Child care services
  • Farms, ranches, and other food cultivation, processing or packaging operations
  • Law enforcement, first responders
  • Infrastructure operations including public works construction airport operations, public transportation, taxis, private transportation providers, water sewer, trash and recycling collection
  • Manufacturing operations involved in food processing
  • Services necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences or essential businesses
  • Media
  • Hardware stores
  • Laundromats and dry clean services
  • Funeral services
  • Banks, credit unions, insurances providers, payroll services.
  • Real estate services
  • Businesses providing mailing and shipping
  • Laboratories and defense and national security-related operations
  • Restaurants breweries and distilleries, but only for delivery or carry out
  • Professional services, such as legal or accounting but only where necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities
  • Logistics and businesses that store, ship or deliver groceries, food goods, or services directly to residences or retailers

The governor said the order is in effect until April 10. 

The governor said New Mexico, unlike other states, does not use the term "shelter in place" because of the way the law is set up. That's why her instruction is to "stay at home." However, Gov. Lujan Grisham said the orders are very similar. 

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  

READ THE GOVERNOR'S FULL ORDER


