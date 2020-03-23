Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home instruction

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be making an announcement regarding a stay-at-home instruction for all of New Mexico this afternoon.
The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has detected community spread in the state. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but are yet to be tested or confirmed positive.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.
A previous version of this article was titled, "Gov. Lujan Grisham to issue shelter in place order in New Mexico." The governor's office contacted KOB 4 to say that is not correct. As the current article states, she will be addressing "Stay-at-Home" instructions.
