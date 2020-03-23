Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM | KOB 4
Advertisement

Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM

Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 23, 2020 04:35 PM
Created: March 23, 2020 03:18 PM

SANTA FE, N.M- The governor announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico. 

That brings the total of cases in the state to 83. The latest cases include:

Advertisement

Bernalillo County

  • A female in her 30s.
  • A male in his 70s. 
  • A male in his 30s.
  • A female in her 50s.

Chaves County

  • A female in her 20s.
  • A male in his 50s.
  • A male in his 20s.
  • A female in her 60s.

Doña Ana County

  • A female in 30s.
  • A female in 20s.
  • A male in his 50s.
  • A female in her 50s.
  • A female in her 20s.
  • A female in her 20s.

San Juan County

  • ?A female in her 70s.
  • A male in his 30s.

Santa Fe County

  • A male in his 20s.
  • A female in her 60s.

Click here to view the positive cases by county.

The governor said there is community spread. However, she instructed new safety orders to help slow the spread. 

Of the 83 cases, the governor said 9 people required hospitalization. She said five of them were still in the hospital as of Monday.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
Artists sew face masks for health care workers
Artists sew face masks for health care workers
Officials urge public to fill out census online amid COVID-19 outbreak
Officials urge public to fill out census online amid COVID-19 outbreak
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19
Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19
Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park
Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park
Health department announces 8 more positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico
Health department announces 8 more positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico