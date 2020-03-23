Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 23, 2020 04:35 PM
Created: March 23, 2020 03:18 PM
SANTA FE, N.M- The governor announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
That brings the total of cases in the state to 83. The latest cases include:
Bernalillo County
Chaves County
Doña Ana County
San Juan County
Santa Fe County
Click here to view the positive cases by county.
The governor said there is community spread. However, she instructed new safety orders to help slow the spread.
Of the 83 cases, the governor said 9 people required hospitalization. She said five of them were still in the hospital as of Monday.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
