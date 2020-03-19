Governor announces all tribal casinos in NM have closed | KOB 4
Governor announces all tribal casinos in NM have closed

Joshua Panas
Created: March 19, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All tribal casinos have closed, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor said, in a news release, that the soverign tribal nations have closed in a collective effort with New Mexico to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful that our tribal partners have agreed to join us in doing everything we can to encourage social distancing as our best tool to contain the virus,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “We understand the economic hardship this creates, and our state agencies will work diligently to assist all employees affected by this temporary closure.  Public health must be our primary consideration amid this pandemic.”

The list of tribal casino closures includes:

  • Pueblo of Acoma: Sky City Casino Hotel;
  • Pueblo of Isleta: Isleta Resort and Casino and Palace West Casino;
  • Pueblo of Laguna: Route 66 Casino Hotel, Dancing Eagle Casino and Casino Express;
  • Ohkay Owingeh: Ohkay Casino; 
  • Pueblo of Pojoaque: Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, Cities of Gold Casino and Jake’s Casino;  
  • Pueblo of San Felipe: Black Mesa Casino and Slot Stop;
  • Pueblo of Sandia: Sandia Casino;
  • Pueblo of Santa Ana: Santa Ana Star Casino;
  • Pueblo of Santa Clara: Santa Claran Casino Hotel;
  • Pueblo of Taos: Taos Mountain Casino; 
  • Pueblo of Tesuque: Tesuque Casino;
  • Navajo Nation: Fire Rock Casino, Flowing Waters Casino and Northern Edge Casino;
  • Mescalero Apache: Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort Casino;
  • Jicarilla Apache: Wild Horse Casino and Hotel

The governor previously ordered all non-tribal casinos and racetracks to close. 


