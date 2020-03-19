Governor announces all tribal casinos in NM have closed

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All tribal casinos have closed, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The governor said, in a news release, that the soverign tribal nations have closed in a collective effort with New Mexico to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We are extremely grateful that our tribal partners have agreed to join us in doing everything we can to encourage social distancing as our best tool to contain the virus,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “We understand the economic hardship this creates, and our state agencies will work diligently to assist all employees affected by this temporary closure. Public health must be our primary consideration amid this pandemic.”
The governor previously ordered all non-tribal casinos and racetracks to close.
