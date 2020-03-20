Grandson serenades self-quarantined grandparents for their 55th anniversary

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 20, 2020 10:55 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 10:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A grandmother and grandfather are stuck in quarantine at a time when they would normally be celebrating.
"It was my grandparents' 55th anniversary," Collin Fowler said.
Collin and his parents didn't want the moment to pass by without any recognition.
"My parents, to their credit, really are the ones who showed us what joy and love looks like." Heather Fowler said.
After watching videos online, Collin said he got the idea to serenade his grandparents with the instrument he plays-- the bagpipes.
"It was a complete surprise," Jotina said. "We got a call and said come out in the street and here he was in the middle of the cul-de-sac playing his bagpipes and it couldn't have been a better gift. It was absolutely magnificent."
