Health care workers union ask governor to expand worker protections during pandemic | KOB 4
Health care workers union ask governor to expand worker protections during pandemic

Justine Lopez
Created: March 23, 2020 05:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A New Mexico health care workers union is calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to expand worker protections for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The union represents roughly 9,000 health care workers across the state. Their main focus is making sure hospitals are equipped with enough medical supplies, masks and personal protective equipment.

According to the union, hospitals across the state claim they are prepared with enough supplies for now but fear the supplies won’t last long.

“The healthcare workers have got to be safe. The patients, the families, the communities—and the only way we're going to do this is making sure the health care system is going in the right way and it's safe,” said Delma DeLora, president of the District 1199 National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees.

The union also wants to see health care workers receive hazard pay for as long as the health emergency lasts.


